A 17-year-old from Hellingly, East Sussex has been arrested for the murder of a man in Hailsham.

Twenty-year-old Billy Ripley was fatally wounded in Vicarage Field at around 6.20pm on Thursday 29 August.

Despite being treated by paramedics, he died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with possession of a knife in public.

He remains remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 September.

Police will remain on patrol in the area Credit: ITV Meridian

On Sunday 1 September, a 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

On Friday 30 August, a 21-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since been released on conditional bail until 30 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Billy Ripley, but also the wider community."

Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding while officers conducted enquiries in the local area.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us."

