ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken has been speaking to Heart of Kent Hospice about the sculptures

CCTV images of a group of young men have been released by police investigating the vandalism of two sculptures in Maidstone.

The models of Shaun the Sheep were part of a charity trail visited by thousands this summer.

They had been expected to raise thousands for the Heart of Kent hospice too.

One of the Shaun the Sheep statues was damaged beyond repair. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ann-Marie Kelly from the charity said: "'We were absolutely devastated.

"And it was so close to the end of the trail and we were so closely there, but we were so encouraged by the response from the local community.

"Not only people that were equally as sad as we were, but also those people where we could really see how much the sculptures and the hospice meant to them.

"People have been incredibly generous in their response. So £5,000 has been donated to the hospice to help us to to recover some of those losses."

Ann-Marie Kelly, Heart of Kent Hospice

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "The statues, which were hand-painted by local artists and due to be sold in an annual charity auction, were damaged in Brenchley Gardens and Fremlin Walk.

"Officers believe the two incidents to be connected.

"It is reported the suspects took turns to kick the statue in Fremlin Walk before pushing it over and leaving the scene on foot towards Week Street.

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the damage to the other statue.

" Anyone who recognises the males should call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/139972/24.

"You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form."

