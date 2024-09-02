Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Natalie Verney has been speaking to Lynn Knapp about the decision to scrap single-word Ofsted judgements.

The headteacher of an Oxford primary school is welcoming the decision to scrap Single-word headline Ofsted judgements for schools.

Lynn Knapp, Headteacher at Windmill Primary School has described the Ofsted process as "very stressful".

Speaking to ITV Meridian, she said: "It’s always in the back of your mind the fear of losing that outstanding because I know that’s what parents see.

"The whole process of Ofsted is very stressful because the impact of a negative judgement can have huge impact on your school numbers which brings budget constraints and that whole feeling that the community feel about that school."

In December, a coroner concluded the Ofsted inspection of Ruth Perry's school "likely contributed" to her death.

The announcement to scrap one-word judgements follows engagement with the teaching sector and the family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner’s inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had likely contributed to her death.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, “outstanding”, to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.

Mrs Knapp welcomes the announcement that one word ratings will be scrapped.

Mrs Knapp says the move was needed to make sure what happened with Ruth Perry - never happens again. "School development is always ongoing," she added.

"We don't never stand still, a good and outstanding school should never be static and think, 'right, that's it, we've done it, tick the box, we've got that judgement.'

"It should always be about getting better, and if you've got a team of people, you can come into your school and say, 'actually, this is great, but do you know what, this would be even better if you were to do this.'

"That has to be a much more constructive way of dealing with outcomes of Ofsted inspections, and making people feel that what they're doing has been recognised and felt to be good.

"We all want the feedback. The whole idea of having an external judgement is really positive for us, but it needs to be handled in the right way."

