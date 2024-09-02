A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s died with stab injuries at a house in Kent.

The man was also found with stab wounds after police were called to a disturbance at an address in Bright Ridge, Southborough, shortly before 11pm on Saturday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while police continue their enquiries into the full circumstances.

The pair were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...