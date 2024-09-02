Play Brightcove video

Sophie Dover, Headteacher of Cheriton Primary School, spoke to ITV News Meridian about the impact this will have on the children.

A primary school, which was the victim of an arson attack over the summer, has fundraised thousands of pounds for repairs as children are due to return this week.

An outdoor learning area, known as the forest school, at Cheriton Primary in Folkestone, Kent was destroyed in a fire on 15 August. No one was injured.

The forest school was used by 400 pupils every week, and it was equipped with a campfire and a kitchen area.

Sophie Dover, Headteacher of Cheriton Primary School said: "It was hugely important. We link a lot of our curriculum with outdoor learning, as not all children learn best in a classroom.

"We’re going to have to re-write our curriculum until we’re able to rebuild.

"To have this ripped away from us, and to have to give the news to the children when they come back to school, it’s going to have a huge impact."

Former student, Tommy Whatman set up a fundraising page for the school.

18-year-old Tommy Whatman was a student at Cheriton Primary, and his mum works there, he said he felt like he needed to do something to help.

He said: "When we saw the pictures I just felt dread. My first thought was 'Morally, who would do that to a child’s school?’, and now people can’t have what I had.

"I was talking to my mum, and some of the other teachers, about what could be done to help out because sometimes schools can’t get always get the help they need.

"I had the thought to make a donation page, and when I posted it, within the first couple of hours, we already reached over £500."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £2,000 for repairs to the forest school. The local community has also offered to help rebuild the site.

The forest area at the school was found blackened and destroyed, as police investigate it as an arson attack. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Police have launched an arson investigation, saying the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Witnesses have reported seeing a suspect in the area, described as a man in his early 20s, wearing a black balaclava, gloves, a black hooded top, black shorts and a black backpack.

A statement from Kent Police said: "Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/137838/24.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form."

