Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides went to the auction house to see the items going under the hammer.

Rare bones of the extinct dodo will be going up for sale, along with a vast array of dodo ornaments, pictures and cuddly toys. The collection belonged to naturalist Ralfe Whistler, who turned his home in Hastings, Sussex into a shrine for the flightless bird, which was driven to extinction more than 300 years ago.

The auction will take place at Summer's Place in Billingshurst on 24 September, with the items expected to fetch tens of thousands of pounds.

Rupert Van Der Werff, Director of Summers Place Auctions said: "I think the dodo is still a remarkably famous animal, and people are interested in it.

"It really resonates with today's concerns about the environment. I'd be very surprised if we're left with anything."

Play Brightcove video

Ralfe Whistler died last year, but he had previously spoken to ITV News Meridian in 2001 to film his vast collection.

The most valuable items in the auction are the dodo bones, one of which was discovered in the early 1900s by George Clarke, who was teaching in Mauritius at the time.

A letter written by George Clarke's daughter, Bessie Clarke in April 1921, shows proof of ownership.

The Dodo could not swim or fly, and could only be found on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

It became extinct in the 17th century after being hunted by humans, and the cats and dogs that people had brought with them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...