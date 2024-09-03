The full inquest hearing into the death of Steve Dymond, who died after appearing on the Jeremy Kyle Show, is taking place today (3 September).

Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, is suspected to have taken his own life seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

He had taken a lie detector test for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Mr Dymond died at his home in Portsmouth, a previous preliminary hearing of the inquest was told in 2020.

The resumption of the inquest is taking place at Winchester Coroner's Court.

The coroner previously made Jeremy Kyle an interested person to the inquest because 'he may have caused or contributed' to Mr Dymond's death Credit: PA

Claire Overman, representing Mr Dymond’s brother, Leslie Dymond, and son, Carl Woolley, told a pre-inquest review that Leslie Dymond said that his brother had been "incredibly stressed" and in tears and on the "point of collapsing" after the recording.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg previously ruled that Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a "serial liar" and said he "would not trust him with a chocolate button".

The coroner has said that the scope of the inquest would cover Mr Dymond's involvement with the ITV show and also his personal relationships.

Steve Dymond appeared on the Jeremy Kyle show in May 2019. The episode was not aired. Credit: Hampshire Police

Rachel Spearing, who has been appointed as counsel to the inquest, told a pre-inquest review in April that the coroner had ruled that the case would not be "a roving inquiry into the practices of reality television".

She said the inquest would primarily look at the circumstances of Mr Dymond's life between 14 March 2019 and 9 May 2019.

Ms Spearing said: "The scope will review the deceased’s interaction with his GP and his acceptance and participation in the Jeremy Kyle Show.

"We will be reviewing Mr Dymond's participation in the show as far as it is relevant to his mental state including the lie detector and the aftercare provided and that involves the role of the production company and ITV."

The inquest is taking place at Winchester Coroner's Court Credit: PA

Ms Spearing added that the inquest had been given access to footage from a Channel 4 documentary into Mr Dymond's death.

The coroner previously made Mr Kyle an interested person to the inquest because "he may have caused or contributed" to Mr Dymond's death.

Other interested persons named during the hearing were members of Mr Dymond's family, ITV and the deceased's GP.

The inquest is listed to last until 10 September.

