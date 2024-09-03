A major fire at a waste service site in West Sussex will be allowed to burn under control due to concerns about pollution from water run-off.

The blaze broke out on Friday on Grevatt’s Lane in Climping and is not yet fully extinguished.

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) says the risk from the smoke plume remains low but guidance has been issued to people living nearby.

Fire crews remain at the scene and are working with the site representative as well as the Environment Agency which is providing specialist information to ensure the fire is extinguished safely while mitigating the impact on the surrounding environment.

The blaze broke out on Friday, 30th August. Credit: ITV Meridian

The WSFRS said a joint decision has been taken to allow the fire to continue to burn under control, rather than to apply copious amounts of water.

Limited amounts of water will continue to be applied to target the hotspots due to concerns that water run-off may cause extensive pollution to the surrounding environment and nearby water courses.

The WSFRS said it is a complex incident and the situation will continue to be monitored over the coming days to ensure the impact on residents and the surrounding environment is minimised.

People living nearby are reminded to keep their windows and doors closed to mitigate the impact of the smoke plume.

The fire service says the risk from the smoke plume remains low. Credit: ITV Meridian

The county council’s Public Health team has also issued some extra precautions that residents can take:

Any smoke can be an irritant and as such, if you need to be outdoors, you are advised to avoid outside areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that you spend in them

If driving through smoke, keep your windows and vents closed

Some of the substances present in smoke may irritate the lining of the nose, throat and lungs, the skin and the eyes

Symptoms may include coughing and wheezing, sore throat, feeling short of breath, runny nose or eyes or chest pain

In general, exposure to smoke is more likely to affect people who have existing breathing problems, lung or heart conditions

The very young and very old, smokers and people with flu or flu-like illnesses may also be at greater risk after exposure to smoke

People who are generally fit and well are unlikely to experience long-term health problems from temporary exposure to smoke

People with asthma who may be in the vicinity of the fire should carry their inhaler

If symptoms persist seek medical advice by calling NHS 111 or by contacting your General Practitioner (GP)

If a medical consultant is already treating an existing health condition, discuss your concerns and symptoms with them

Businesses should consider turning off ventilation systems to reduce the potential spread of smoke through buildings

In the case of an emergency call 999.

The WSFRS said it will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure there is no further risk from the fire and will begin an investigation into the cause of the fire when it is safe to do so.

