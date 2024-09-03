A second person has died in hospital following a disturbance at a property, where a woman in her 80s was found dead.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at an address near Tunbridge Wells, Kent in the evening on 31 Saturday August 2024.

An 82-year-old woman died at the scene, at Bridge Street, Southborough, with multiple stab wounds.

The man was also found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for his injuries, where it has now been confirmed that he died in the morning of Tuesday 3 September 2024.

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Tunbridge Wells in Kent. Credit: ITV News Meridian

An investigation into both deaths will now be led by the coroner.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate will assist the process.

Both of those involved were known to each other, and police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

