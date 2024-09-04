A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her 30s was found on a country lane.

Hampshire Police were called to Whaddon Lane, Owslebury at 5.51pm on Tuesday 3 September, where a woman was found dead.

She has not been formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed.

Officers remain near the scene as they carry out enquiries Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement from Hampshire Police said: "A homicide investigation has been launched to establish the cause of her death, but officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage of our enquiries.

"Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries, if you have any concerns please speak to us.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240378566."

