A man and a woman arrested in connection with the death of a man found dead in a lake at a holiday park in Dorset have been released from investigation.

Emergency services were called to Warmwell Holiday Park, Crossways, at 12:27am on Sunday 23 June, following a report raising a concern for welfare.

A man in his 70s, from Birmingham was discovered in Heron Lake.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s and also from Birmingham – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and both were released under investigation.

But police say, after carrying out extensive enquiries, detectives are now satisfied there was no third party involvement in the death.

T he pair have now been released from under investigation, and face no further police action.

A spokesperson for the force said: " Dorset Police will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner as part of the inquest process."

