A public meeting is to be held later today to discuss plans to introduce a road toll close to Sandbanks in Dorset.

The operator of the Studland ferry, which links Studland and Sandbanks, has proposed the charge on Ferry Road in a bid to reduce congestion at busy times.

The length of road is the only route through Studland peninsula in Dorset.

Its managed by the operator of the Sandbanks Ferry.

They say it could also stop parking on the verges which would make the route safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as increasing the cost of travelling on the boat.

Local people are concerned it will lead to travel chaos with more cars parked in places to avoid the charge.

The proposals outlined suggest charging £6.25 or the right to drive on Ferry Road in Studland

At the moment, cars using the ferry are charged £5.30 for a one way trip.

The current boat used to transport cars across the water is called Bramble Bush Bay and is due to be replaced in 2034.

