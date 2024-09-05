Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher spoke to campaigners about why they are opposed to the plans.

The government has backed controversial plans by Thames Water to build a reservoir, which it says would provide water to homes during periods of drought.

Campaigners against the two and a half mile development in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, say they are angry and disappointed the government has approved the plans, which they argue are "environmentally disastrous".

But Thames Water says the £1.2bn reservoir, known as the South East Strategic Reservoir Option (SESRO), would provide a secure and sustainable supply for the next 50 years.

The local council says the government's approval is a "body blow" for them.

Cllr Bethia Thomas, Leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, said: "I’m deeply disappointed the Secretary of State, Rt Hon Steve Reed MP, has signed off Thames Water’s Water Resources Management Plan.

"This plan sets out a strategy to provide supply of water to the South East for the next fifty years and supports the needs case for a new large reservoir in Oxfordshire, near Abingdon, however the council believes there are other options that could achieve this. "I wrote to the Secretary of State back in July, setting out our concerns. I had hoped to arrange a meeting to call for the whole process to be paused – so the news this week regarding this decision is incredibly frustrating, as we had wanted to put our case to him.

"It seems remarkable that Thames Water remains fixated on pushing ahead with this environmentally disastrous plan without properly exploring much more sensible and effective options.

"We submitted our response to Thames Water’s public consultation in August, reaffirming our objections and we will continue to represent our residents and urge water providers, regulators and government to listen to local voices and reject these plans."

It is hoped the 4.5 square mile reservoir would supply Southern Water, Thames Water and Affinity Water customers. Credit: SESRO

The proposed plans by Thames Water have been approved by Environment Secretary Steve Reed, following a two-year public consultation.

The Secretary of State concluded that there is a strategic need for a new 150 MM3 reservoir in Oxfordshire, with plans being developed in conjunction with Affinity Water and Southern Water.

Thames Water forecasts suggest it needs "an additional 1 billion litres of water every day for its customers by 2050." This is equivalent to around 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The company says the plan provides consideration of the changing climate, environment protection and the growing population.

Chris Weston, Thames Water CEO, said: "The approval is a vital step as we work to secure future water supply for millions of people across the South East.

"In delivering this plan, we will invest in new world-class infrastructure projects, continue to drive down leakage and reduce demand for water.

"In turn, this will significantly reduce our reliance on groundwater sources that draw from chalk streams, protecting the local environment."

The reservoir would be built less than 15 miles from the centre of Oxford. Credit: ITV Meridian

Last week, the firm said it would not survive unless allowed to hike water bills by almost 60 per cent over a five-year period.

A public consultation regarding the reservoir's design lasted 12 weeks - ending on 28 August.

More than 1,500 responses were received and more than 1,200 people attended its community information events, Thames Water said.

The firm said residents would be invited to give their opinion on the revised proposals next summer.

They will provide a formal response to the public consultation "early next year," the firm added.

Thames Water has up to 60 days to make any final updates before publishing the plan in October.

