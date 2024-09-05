Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Sally Simmonds joined the group during their training.

A group of Fareham mums are climbing the three highest mountains in the UK to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

The group of 25 are taking on the mammoth challenge in memory of th eir friend and mother-of-two Heloise Bessey.

Heloise passed away from the incurable disease in May this year.

Annabel Scott who organised the challenge said: "When I heard Heloise was on end of life care I felt I had to do something positive."

Heloise Bessey passed away from MND in May this year. Credit: ITV Meridian

Julian Bessey, Heloise's widow said he was deeply touched by the group's actions.

He described the disease as 'cruel' and said his wife had shown remarkable courage following the diagnosis in 2021.

He added their family of four were "all in a very dark place" before embarking on "a bucket list of adventures."

Heloise's daughter Zoe, 6, said the family had been at her mum's side when she died and were talking to her as "the last thing she lost was her hearing."

The group will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours. Credit: ITV Meridian

Motor Neurone Disease affects 5000 adults in the UK and there's currently no cure.

Symptoms of motor neurone disease happen gradually and can include

weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs

slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods

a weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons

muscle cramps and twitches

weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time

difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations

Annabel Scott, Heloise Bessey's friend

The mums are raising money for the charity "My Name'5 Doddie" who focus on research.

The group have launched a fundraising page to try and raise as much money for the cause as possible.

It says: "We are a group of over 25 West Hill Park mums and staff who have been inspired to take on the National 3 Peaks challenge - climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours this September.

"Heloise Bessey, fellow West Hill Park mum, sadly passed away in May this year from Motor Neurone Disease.

"Her resilience, positivity and adventurous spirit has inspired us to take on the challenge in her memory and to raise much-needed funds for her charity of choice, My Name’5 Doddie.

"Heloise was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in November 2021, following symptom onset in January 2021.

"Heloise coped with the awfulness of motor neurone disease with characteristic strength.

"We will be channeling that strength on this challenge with the sole aim of raising as much money and awareness as possible for MND!"

You can contact the following organisations for advice and support:

