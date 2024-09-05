A member of the Royal Navy has died after a helicopter ditched into the English Channel near Dorset during a training exercise.

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter was taking part in night flying training exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (4 September), and there were no other fatalities or serious injuries.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

"Our thoughts are with the family, who have been informed, and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, posting a message on X, said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.”

Sir Keir paid tribute to the ship’s company “particularly those involved in the search-and-rescue operation”.

Defence Secretary John Healey has described the news as “dreadful”.

He told the PA News agency while on a visit to HMS Diamond in Portsmouth: “Dreadful news. Truly dreadful news.

“I use dreadful because this is what everyone connected to the armed forces (dreads), news of personnel in service dying.

“All my thoughts and the thoughts of those in the wider Navy I’ve been with today are with the family, the friends and the close colleagues of the one we’ve lost today.”