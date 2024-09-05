Play Brightcove video

Video shows an immigration protestor hurling a bike at the doors to a hotel during violent disorder.

Two immigration protestors have been jailed for being part of a group that hurled objects at hotel and shouted abuse at the people inside during violent disorder in Aldershot.

Clive Patfield, 60, of The Chantrys, Farnham and Kieron Marney, 25, of Fairview Road, Ash, gathered outside Potters International Hotel with around 200 people on 31 July.

Some of the wider group were seen throwing objects at the hotel before banging on the doors, after their behaviour turned aggressive and violent.

Video footage played at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (4 September) showed Marney hurling a bike at the hotel doors.

He was also seen throwing objects and pulling window blinds. Patfield was part of the group that was banging on doors.

Others shouted racist abuse and acted in a threatening way towards those staying inside the hotel.

Patfield and Marney pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Winchester Crown Court yesterday.

Marney was jailed for two years and three months, while Patfield was jailed for two years.

Clive Patfield, 60, of The Chantrys, Farnham and Kieron Marney, 25, of Fairview Road, jailed after violent disorder (pictured left to right) Credit: Hampshire Police

Asst Ch Con Tara McGovern said: "While the majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful, the men involved in disorder chose to act in an aggressive manner.

"Their behaviour that day spiralled out of control and caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers.

"I hope the sentences that Patfield and Marney received highlight that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. It is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law."

Police stationed outside Potter's International Hotel in Aldershot Credit: ITV News Meridian

Meanwhile, a man charged with assaulting police officers who were investigating reports of the disorder at the protest also appeared at the same court yesterday.

Officers visited the hotel on 3 August and were assaulted by a man. One officer had to go to hospital with a minor injury.

Steven Tiquin, 41, Grosvenor Road, Aldershot, was charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, affray and a racially aggravated public order offence.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on 13 September.

Officers launched an investigation and charged seven men and a teenage girl with violent disorder.

Alby Brannan, 18, of Winchester Road, Ash, and Cameron Bowling, 41, of Broadhurst, Farnborough, also pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Bowling is due to be sentenced at the same court on 23 September, while Brannan is due to be sentenced on 29 November.

Jamie Lee Turvey, 34, of Montgomery Road, Farnborough, denied the offence and is due to go on trial on 14 April 2025.

Perrie Fisher, 28, of Hillside Road, Farnham, was also charged with the same offence and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for 29 months on 20 August.

A 13-year-old girl from Aldershot, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with violent disorder and admitted the charge at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 13 August.

She was bailed and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 30 September.

