A three-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a window in Hampshire.

Four people who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on bail, Hampshire Police said.

Officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a three-year-old child at an address on South Front in Southampton at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, the force said.

It was reported that the boy had fallen from a window at the address.

Police remain at the location carrying out inquiries into the incident.

A 26-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, all from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of neglecting or abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

All four have been released from custody on conditional bail while police inquiries continue.

Anyone with any information that may assist police with their inquiries has been asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240380147.

