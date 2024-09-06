The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, the Ministry of Defence said.

The 31-year-old was one of three crew members on board the Merlin Mk4 helicopter, which was taking part in night flying training exercises near Portland in Dorset, with HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Lt Rhodri Leyshon's family have paid tribute to him, saying they were "proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was."

Two other people were rescued and taken to hospital in the incident on Wednesday (4 September). There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is taking place. Credit: UK MOD © Crown copyright

Lt Leyshon’s family has paid this tribute: "Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him.

"We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy.

"The family request privacy at this extremely painful time."

Colonel Mark Johnson, Commanding Officer of Commando Helicopter Force at Yeovilton, said: "It’s immensely sad that we lost one of our family.

"Lt Leyshon was a consummate professional and a shining light with a bright future.

"He epitomised our team spirit and his loss leaves a huge hole in all our hearts."

Air Vice-Marshal Alastair Smith, Commander of Joint Aviation Command, said: "I flew with Lt Leyshon just a few days ago and personally attest to both his professionalism as a pilot and his warmth as a character.

"He will be sorely missed by the Squadron, the Commando Helicopter Force and the wider Joint Aviation Command."

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter was taking part in night flying training exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We continue to mourn the loss of Lt Rhodri Leyshon following the tragic incident in the English Channel.

"After joining the Wales URNU in 2010, Lt Leyshon was commissioned into the Royal Navy in 2014.

"He then undertook flying training, specialising as a Commando Aviator, where he served on 845 Naval Air Squadron and completed a number of overseas deployments, including to the Caribbean, USA and Norway.

"For the last 18-months Lt Leyshon has served on 846 Naval Air Squadron. He was one of the Commando Helicopter Force’s most trusted and highly capable aircraft captains and instructors, having honed his skills undertaking some of Defence’s most specialist aviation tasks."

HMS Queen Elizabeth is described on the Navy's website as "the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy" which is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

It is understood the carrier is still working at sea.

