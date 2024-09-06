NHS teams across South East roll out RSV vaccinations for first time in history

NHS teams across the South East are gearing up to roll out RSV vaccinations for the first time.

As part of its winter preparations, the vaccine is being offered to pregnant women and older adults, including those turning 75 on or after 1 September.

RSV is a respiratory virus which can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis.

Kaye Wilson, Chief Midwife for NHS South East, said: "After months of preparation from our hardworking staff, for the first time ever we are now offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults at greatest risk helping to protect the lives of those vulnerable and ease pressures across the NHS as winter approaches.

"Many people are still unaware of this virus, which can sometimes lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis.

"It is also a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide. The vaccine can reduce the risk of severe bronchiolitis by 70% in the first six months of life.

"Receiving the vaccine during every pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby against RSV.

"The vaccine enhances your immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus, which then pass through the placenta to help protect your baby from birth.

"I would encourage you to get the RSV vaccine at your 28-week antenatal appointment or speak to your maternity team."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...