A woman from Chatham with Parkinson's disease is preparing to undertake a five-day trek along the Great Wall of China.

Vivienne Hill, who's sixty, received the diagnosis a year ago.

She is hoping to raise £2,500 for the Alzheimer's Society after her mother faced the disease.

Vivienne said: "Despite my own battles with Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition that affects movement and coordination, I am determined to make a difference for those affected by Alzheimer's.

"The trek will cover rugged terrain, steep climbs, and ancient steps, but my resolve to support the Alzheimer’s Society has given me the strength to take on this monumental challenge.

"Living with Parkinson’s has taught me that life is about pushing boundaries, no matter the obstacles.

"I know firsthand how devastating neurological diseases can be, and I’m committed to raising funds for Alzheimer’s research and support services.

"This trek is my way of honouring those who face Alzheimer’s every day, including my Mother Mary who passed away 14 years ago and other loved ones."

She will start the challenge on the 12th of October.

