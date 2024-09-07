A woman and her dog have died after being hit by a car in Herne Bay.

Kent Police were called at 8:30pm on Friday 6 September following reports of a collision on the A2990, Old Thanet Way involving a car and a pedestrian walking a dog.

Police say a black taxi was travelling towards Herne Bay when the collision occurred between the Chestfield and Greenhill roundabouts.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman in her 60s and a dog were pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The police force say serious collision investigators are investigating the circumstances. They are urging witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

More to follow.