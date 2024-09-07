WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Residents in East Sussex are opening their homes to the public this month, to view energy-saving improvements and renewables.

Technologies on display include solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric car chargers and the first small scale anaerobic biodigester in East Sussex.

Phil and Kay Singleton, from Crowborough, decided to get an electric car shortly after they installed solar panels on their roof, in an effort to reduce their carbon use and live life in a greener way. But they soon found out it would save them money too.

Phil says: "Yes and we've also sold energy. In the 9 months we've had the solar panels we've sold £250 back to Octopus."

Opportunities to visit local homes will be taking place in Crowborough ( 29 Sept), Wadhurst (28 Sept), Hastings & St Leonards (28, 29 Sept), Brightling (29 Sept) and Staplecross (8 and 28 Sept).

The events are organised with the help of Energise Sussex Coast, a local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes.

"An Eco-Open-Home visit is an opportunity for you to ask a neighbour about an energy saving improvement that they’ve made, and see if it might work for you. Throughout September local people who have made energy saving improvements are opening up their homes to share their experiences. Visiting a home is a great way to find out about the reality of getting solar panels, insulation, triple glazing, or new heating options without talking to a salesman. You can have a good look at the technology, ask the residents whether the installation was a hassle, and find out much they’re really saving on their energy bills as a result."

Other local groups involved in organising Eco-Open-Home events include Green Transition Crowborough.

Phil and Kay Singleton talk through their electric car and charger

The recent energy crisis has has prompted a big rise in demand for solar panels - but not everyone can afford the initial outlay and there are plenty of other, more affordable ways of making your home energy efficient. Phil and Kay say it will take 12 years to break even but they feel happy to have taken the leap to living a greener life.