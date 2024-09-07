Police are appealing for witnesses after an 80 year old woman and an 81 year old man from Leicester died in a collision on the A303 in Hampshire.

Officers were called around at 11:20am following reports of a crash on the westbound carriageway of the A303 near Sutton Scotney on Friday 6 September.

It involved a Volvo XC40 and a Toyota Aygo. Hampshire Police have now confirmed the occupants of the Volvo died of their injuries. The people in the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

The section of the road from the Junction 8 exit on the M3 was closed for the majority of Friday, with officers confirming it had fully reopened by the evening.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision are being advised to contact Hampshire Police.

