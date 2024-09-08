Play Brightcove video

A group of Channel swimmers from the South East have taken on their next epic challenge. The Bluebirds from Sussex were joined by other fundraisers - who took it in turns to cycle, swim and run from London to Dover to Brighton and back up to the capital again.

It's the first time anyone has one has taken on the ‘Corner 2 Corner’ challenge.

The idea came about during one of the swimmers' previous challenges - the Dunkirk Swim. Where they followed the journey of the little ships from Ramsgate to Northern France.

And so - two years on - the Corner 2 Corner Challenge was born.

Cyclists prepare to leave Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner on their way to Dover Marina.

A group of cyclists started at Hyde Park Corner , then cycled to the Kent coast. Each stretch is about 80 miles long with each participant taking part at their own pace.

Then the swimmers took over. It took 48 hours for the Bluebirds relay swim team to navigate the choppy sea from Dover to Brighton. Accompanied by their escort boat 'Gallivant' and pilots Mike Oram, Tanya Harding, Mike Ball and Dan Earthquake.

The team were forced 3 miles off course around Rye and had to wait for the conditions to settle slightly around Dungeness before carrying on. Facing 19 mile an hour winds and waves up to a metre and a half high , it made the group feel like they were 'in a washing machine'.

Christine said:

"The roughness and the turbulence was probably one of the hardest and I’ve done some really challenging swims. "

"There was 6 of us. We did it on rotation. You try and eat and sleep which doesn’t really happen. Slowly, slowly after about 24 hours you get in to the zone. "

For the final leg of the challenge, runners took the baton from Brighton beach all the way back to the capital.

Runners took it at their own pace during the relay. Some running for 10k sections , while others much more.

A test of human endurance and determination, the team raised over £3,000 to be shared between Mind and the RNLI - with plans for next year’s corner to corner challenge already underway. To find out more about the Corner to Corner Challenge, click here.