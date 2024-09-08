Officers investigating the theft of £1700 worth of health and beauty items from a store in Waterlooville have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they'd like to speak to. The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Thursday 29 August at the Tesco Express on Lovedean Lane.Police say that the pair were seen in the area at the time, and may have vital information.

Anyone who knows who they are is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 44240371364.