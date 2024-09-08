Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Derek Johnson joined dog owners for the charity event.

Hundreds of pets are taking the plunge in Aldershot this weekend as part of an effort to raise money for a charity that re-homes abandoned dogs.

Fido At The Lido aims to pair dogs with new or foster owners - but it's also an opportunity for people to have a novel swimming experience far away from the open water.

Lucky enjoys taking to the water

Gary Baxter from the charity Dogsnhomes Rescue said; "We were here last year and it was fabulous fun so we are back this year for a two-day event and it's good exposure for the dogs and a great day for everyone really.

"We're looking for adopters, fosterers and also trying to raise money for our Ukraine efforts as well."

Volunteer Sarah Leggett said "It's so nice to be somewhere where dogs are made so welcome, and actually the focus is all on the dogs, not the people."

The charity, which focuses on rescuing abandoned dogs in the UK and Portugal, has re-homed 700 dogs since it srtarted in 2019.