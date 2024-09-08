A house close to the edge of a landslip on the Isle of Wight is due to go up for auction with a guide price of £0.

The two-bedroom house on Leeson Road near Ventnor was one of several properties affected when 40 acres of land collapsed in December last year.

The semi-detached house is on Leeson Road Credit: FirstforAuctions

The house is currently unoccupied, but the listing on FirstforAuctions states; "It remains the intention of Island Roads and the Isle of Wight Council to re-open Leeson Road as soon as it safe to do so.

"Internal viewings will not be possible. The auctioneers have not inspected the property."

The listing states the minimum opening bid is £10 - the auction will go live on September 27th.

Drone footage of the 2023 landslip

Twenty families were forced to leave their homes following the landslide on December 10th, in Bonchurch.

A small number have still been unable to return.

Resident Sean Puttick told ITV at the time; "I used to have a 90ft garden. Now it's down to 8ft."

The Smugglers Garden tearoom was also affected, losing much of its garden, but has since re-opened.

The A3055 between Ventnor and Shanklin was closed for seven months but has since reopened.

The semi-detached house is available to cash buyers.

The listing says it is in need of refurbishment but "only minor structural damage is apparent to the building and site itself."