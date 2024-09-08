Play Brightcove video

In 2013, Flowers, who was also an accomplished pianist and tuba player, spoke to ITV Meridian reporter Malcolm Shaw about his life and career.

Bass guitarist legend Herbie Flowers, who played with some of the greats of the 1960s and 70s, has died aged 86.

Flowers, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, worked as a session musician in London and contributed to the work of Elton John, David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Mark Bolan.

He was also responsible for the iconic bass line on Lou Reed's hit song 'Walk on the Wild Side.'

Flowers, centre, with Mark Bolan as part of T. Rex

News of his death on Thursday was confirmed by family members on social media.

Posting on Facebook, Kevin J Conkin, husband of Flowers' niece Lorraine Bassett, paid tribute to him and said he was 'blessed' to have known him.

"While we knew and loved him as Uncle Herbie, his musical contributions have likely touched your lives as well," he wrote.

"He played bass on many of the songs from the golden age of rock.

"As a studio musician in London in the 60’s and 70’s he got to know and contribute to the music of Elton John, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Mark Bolin, Cat Stevens, Harry Nilsson, Al Kooper, Melanie and many other popular musicians.

"He was also a member of T Rex, Blue Mink and Sky. Herbie’s most well known musical contribution was likely the iconic bass line for Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wildside”.

"Not many of us get our own entry in Wikipedia as Herbie did.

"Herbie’s musical contributions continued as he worked to involve children in music later in life.

" Herbie played a huge role in Lorraine’s life as a substitute father. Herbie walked her down the aisle at our wedding. She loved him dearly. I was blessed to have known him.

"We’ll miss you Uncle Herbie! Rock on."

