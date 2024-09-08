Police investigating the death of a woman after a body was found in a Hampshire village say they are no longer treating it as suspicious.Officers were called at 5.51pm on Tuesday 3 September after the body of a woman in her 30s was found near to Whaddon Lane, Owslebury.The force said that due to the initial circumstances, a murder investigation was launched.

But on Friday, a post mortem examination was undertaken, confirming that her death was not suspicious.

In a statement on Saturday, a police spokesman said: "This decision (to investigate the death as a possible homicide) was made to ensure the highest standards of evidence gathering were undertaken in order to establish the cause of her death, but officers have been keeping an open mind throughout our enquiries."Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, who has led our investigation, said: "We completely understand the concerns you may have had upon seeing the news that her death was being investigated as a possible homicide."I want to reassure you that, following the examination yesterday, we are confident this is no longer the case."Our initial policing response to this has been robust, and that may have worried some people in the community, but this was the right decision to ensure we conducted the most thorough investigation.

He thanked the family for their help and requested that their privacy be respected.

“They will be continued to be supported by specialist officers as a file is prepared for the coroner,” he said.