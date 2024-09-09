One of the UK's busiest air ambulances has launched its 'biggest ever' appeal to raise funds to relocate its base.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is currently based near Thruxton in North Hampshire, but plans to move to a new site near Southampton Airport.

The move would mean its helicopter could reach almost all patients within 10 minutes, compared to the current time of around 20.

The charity says 70% of its calls are to the South of the region, and by moving to the coast, it would be able to help considerably more people.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Ambulance volunteers stand beside a CGI drawing of the new buildings. Credit: Tim Wallace Photography

It has already raised the £9million needed to acquire the building but needs a further £3.6million to convert and equip the site into a purpose-built hangar and office, including the additions of a helipad and hangar doors.

Reduced excess flying and driving time to and from Thruxton will drastically improve response times and minimise flying and travel time, allowing the teams to be restocked, refuelled and ready to respond to more emergencies than ever before.

The relocation of both the operational and administrative arms of the service will bring the two teams under on one roof, and cut down the costs of leasing two separate buildings, the charity added.

Richard Corbett, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance CEO, said: “When seriously ill and injured patients need urgent critical care, our doctors, dispatchers, pilots and paramedics are ready to provide life-saving treatment.

"They can only do so thanks to the kindness and generosity we are shown every single day by our remarkable supporters. This ambitious move is only possible because we know we have their unwavering backing.”

Dr Simon Hughes, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Clinical Lead, said:

“This move will be the single biggest leap forward in our 17-year history. It has long been a dream of our team to operate from a location that is truly central within our community.

"From day one in our new home, response times will be faster, patient outcomes will be better – and lives will be saved that would otherwise have been lost.”

