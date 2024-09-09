Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, has called for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats following disruption at Gatwick.

Mr O’Leary urged Martin Rolfe to step down and “allow someone competent” to take over after flights were disrupted at the Sussex air on Sunday due to “Nats staff shortages”.

The airline’s chief executive has repeatedly criticised Mr Rolfe, particularly over the widespread disruption at UK airports during last year’s August Bank Holiday Monday, which was caused by a Nats technical failure at the Hampshire-based operator.

Gatwick flights have frequently been disrupted due to staffing issues, affecting multiple airlines, after Nats took over ATC services in October 2022.

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Mike Pearse went inside Nats' control room in Hampshire on August 30, 2024, as part of an exclusive look at how it manages disruption.

Nats previously said it is “working in line” with a staffing plan agreed with Gatwick bosses, which includes training further controllers.

Mr O’Leary said: “UK Nats staff shortages caused multiple flight delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport yesterday, Sunday September 8.

“This is the latest in a long line of cock-ups by UK Nats, which has yet again disrupted multiple flights and thousands of passengers at Gatwick. Airlines and passengers deserve better.

“Ryanair again calls on UK Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe to step down and allow someone competent to run an efficient UK ATC service, which airlines and passengers are entitled to expect.

“If he won’t go, then Louise Haigh [Transport Secretary] should sack him.”

ITV Meridian has approached Nats for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...