ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth reports

An Italian restaurant owner from West Sussex who was left hundreds of pounds out of pocket because of so-called "dine and dash" customers, has described their actions as "despicable".

Police are investigating after a group of ten diners left the La Banca restaurant in Selsey without paying their £330 bill.

The incident happened on August 31, with restaurateur Neil Kimber saying it was distressing for staff, and had a huge effect on his business.

The incident happened at La Banca in Selsey on August 31 Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We served them all evening," he said, "and checked back twice.

"They thought the food was absolutely fantastic. When they came to pay, they got up, came out and said the food was rubbish and they weren't going to pay for it.

"And literally, just said here's £60 for the drinks and walked out with a £395 bill...it's just despicable."

He says the group, which included women and six children, left staff feeling intimidated, and that such behaviour threatened the future of his business.

Charging people up-front is an option but not something he wants to do."We believe in honesty and trust, and that's what we set our restaurant up.

"Honest food and trustworthiness. We have a lot of local clientele and to start charging them upfront, it just goes against all our ethos.

"But it does make us more vigilant and we have to look at every single penny as do every sort of restaurant and pub these days."

The phenomenon isn't new but anecdotally, it's on the rise.

Bernard and Anne McDonagh were jailed earlier this year

Earlier this summer, Anne and Bernard McDonagh, dubbed the "dine and dash couple", were jailed for targeting four restaurants in Wales at a cost of more than £1100.

Sussex Police said they were investigating the report of theft, acknowledging that dine and dash incidents have a significant financial and emotional impact on businesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

