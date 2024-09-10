Two drug dealers who operated out of a short-term rental property in Sussex have been jailed.

Their operation was uncovered when officers saw Garey Cotter selling class A drugs on a street in St Leonards in November 2022.

He was arrested, and police then searched a nearby property where Musa Massaquoi was found.

Inside the address heroin and crack cocaine worth £1,500 was found, along with £6,500 in cash.

Massaquoi was arrested and both were then released on bail whilst further enquires were conducted.

They were then charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug – heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug – Crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and offences relating to money laundering.

At Lewes Crown Court on September 2, Massaquoi and Cotter were both jailed for two years and seven months.

The court heard how Cotter, 48, formerly of Frant Road, Thornton Heath, London, was seen supplying class A drugs to a drug user in the street.

He was arrested and keys to the house, rented out on a short term basis, fell out of his pocket.

When police attended the address, Massaquoi, now aged 21, formerly of Armfield Crescent, Mitcham, at first tried to stop officers getting inside.

Officers found the drugs and cash inside, and Massaquoi’s DNA was found on the wraps of the class A drugs.

Both men were charged, but Cotter failed to surrender for bail three times, while other legal delays meant the case only fell for sentence on September 2.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine O’Connor said: “This case demonstrates the determination of officers and investigators to catch criminals supplying class A drugs that cause so much harm in our communities.”

"We are pleased that these two defendants have now been sentenced.

“Tackling drug-related harm is one of our key policing priorities in Hastings, and Project Adder greatly supported the work being done.

“Working alongside partners we have continued to disrupt drug supply in the town as well as safeguard vulnerable drug users at risk of exploitation.

“Our overall aim is to continue working effectively with our partners to make the town a safer place for everyone.”

