CCTV footage shows a car spin out of control on Hamble Lane in Bursledon, hitting two cars parked on a driveway, sending one of them crashing into a house.

It was 12.43am and mum, Lucy Ellis, had just fallen asleep when she was woken by an horrific noise.

"I was just laying in bed and I heard this almighty screeching coming from down the road."

"I just heard bang, crash. My whole house shook and i just knew something bad had happened."

"I thought I was in a nightmare, waking up and it was real. It was absolutely awful."

She ran downstairs and saw her neighbour's car had been shunted through her lounge wall.

Lucy Ellis said it was a nightmare when she woke to find a car embedded in the front of her home. Credit: ITV Meridian

"All I cared about was getting my children out because I didn't know how serious it was outside because the car had actually gone into the gas box."

With four children under eight asleep in the property she feared the house was going to blow up.

Next door neighbour, Allan Vincent, rushed outside when he heard the commotion.

"There was a big bang. You felt a shudder through the house, everything was shaking, almost like an earthquake."

It woke his two children up and when he went outside he was shocked when he saw his car was no longer on his driveway, "Basically it was sat in the lounge next door."

"Absolute shock at that moment. Obviously the first thing I did was look at the car, then I could see where it was."

"I couldn't believe it. I could see my car had gone. It's moved probably about eight feet forward."

Allan Vincent's parked car was struck by another vehicle and shunted off his driveway and into his neighbour's house. Credit: ITV Meridian

Hamble Lane had to be closed in both directions for several hours between Pound Road and Portsmouth Road while emergency services dealt with the scene.

Allan Vincent says it's made his family nervous and they're now considering whether they want to remain there.

Lucy Ellis says it'll take her time to get over the fright, "It was just awful, it all happened so quickly but I keep reliving it in my head."

"I didn't know what to do, I just panicked. I wanted my children safe, I wanted everyone out of the house, my dog as well."

The crash has caused extensive damage to the front of the house Credit: ITV Meridian

She says people drive too fast along the road and wants more safety measures put in place.

"This road is horrendous. In the night time people speed down this road so fast, it's scary listening to it."

"We've had many accidents on this road. I think something should be done. I know we've got a crossing up there but I don't think it's enough at all. It's not safe."

She says she's grateful no-one was injured and is now waiting for the structural report on her home to see whether it's still safe to return.

