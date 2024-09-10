A coroner has said there is “no causal link” between the appearance of a guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show and his death.

Steve Dymond, 63, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, took his own life seven days after filming for the ITV show in May 2019.

Coroner Jason Pegg recorded a verdict of death by suicide.

The Winchester inquest heard he was “booed” by the audience during the filming after a lie detector test suggested he had been lying about having not cheated on his partner Jane Callaghan.

Mr Dymond had rung ITV 40 to 50 times in “desperate” attempts to become a guest on the show, the inquest previously heard.

Mr Pegg said, "I have been invited to consider the evidence as to whether the comments and treatment by Jeremy Kyle during Steve Dymond's participation in the recording of the show contributed to his adverse mental state."

"There is insufficient evidence for me to be satisfied that this was the direct cause of Steve Dymond’s distress. There is evidence available to me at this particular time of other stressors to Steve Dymond’s life."

"I have been invited to consider evidence in support of this assertion which includes hearsay comments to family members, and friends.

"These accounts are not supported with any independent expert evidence to evaluate the impact of his treatment on the show.

" Having considered the evidence carefully there is an absence of reliable evidence that demonstrates that Steve Dymond’s appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show probably caused or contributed to his death to do so would be speculative.

"I am not satisfied that events on Jeremy Kyle Show gave rise to a clear link that caused or contributed to the death of Steve Dymond such that I should be recording this as a contributing factor.

"Steve Dymond had a history of a diagnosed personality disorder and mental illness which presented on a number of occasions before any appearance of the show and resulted in self-harming or displaying thoughts of suicide."

Jeremy Kyle defended his handling of Steve Dymond during the show Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Jeremy Kyle has described how the "false accusations" against him since Steve Dymond's death had taken a "huge toll on him and his family".

In a statement released after the inquest, he said, "His Majesty's Coroner has today clearly and unequivocally found that Jeremy Kyle did not in any way cause or contribute to the tragic suicide of Steve Dymond.

"He is now exonerated of that ill-informed accusation and his name has finally been cleared.

"Out of respect for the family of Mr Dymond and the judicial process, Jeremy has always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss details whilst the legal inquest was ongoing and he has remained steadfastly silent in the face of lies, false accusations and unfair criticism over the last 5 1/2 years.

"This has taken a huge toll on him and his family and he would like to thank everyone who has truly supported him through these tough times."

Mental health help and support links:

Samaritans: Call on 116 123 or visit the website .

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online).

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 or find tips and support on its website. Mind information and support .

Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line .

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website .

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff or visit the CALM website.

Mr Dymond had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder in 1995 and had taken overdoses on four occasions – in January 1995, twice in December 2002 and in April 2005, the court was told.

After his first application to attend the show was rejected because he had been diagnosed with depression and prescribed medication, Mr Dymond obtained a letter from his GP stating he had not taken the medication and his mood had improved.

He was subsequently assessed by mental health nurse Steph MacDonald employed by the show as suitable to appear as he had not “scored for depression” in her evaluation of him.

