After a record number of Asian hornet sightings last year, most of which were in Kent, experts are calling on the public to remain vigilant.But with thousands of false reports, beekeepers want us to make sure we know how to identify them, to help track them down.

James Knight regularly inspects his apiary near Dartford as sightings of the invasive Asian Hornet have been going up in the South East, posing a serious threat to entire colonies.He says September can be "a picnic" for the Asian hornets preying on hives."If the nest isn't found they will take out 11 kilos of our pollinators."

Asian hornets have yellow legs and a clean band on their abdomen.

Asian Hornet nests have been traced and destroyed from Canterbury and Ramsgate to Tenterdon and Ashford ."It is a major issue for us in Kent. We had windblown queens arrive on Dover and Folkestone coasts. There were others further inland, hitchhikers on caravans and lorries coming across from France."To help track nests sightings should be made through the Asian Hornet Watch app. But there were more than 20-thousands incorrect identifications by well-meaning members of the public last year - impacting the National Bee Units ability to respond quickly."If you see something really big, it's probably not what we are looking for."Larger European hornets should not give cause for undue alarm. In fact they help to kill their unwelcome cousins on sight.Intruding Asian hornets have dark bodies with a clear yellow band and yellow tipped legs.With the Group Asian Hornet Alert, James Knight is encouraging members of the public to put up traps, to help monitor and locate more Aisan hornets. In the hope that their numbers can be controlled and our bee population can be protected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...