Police in Hampshire are investigating an incident at a Sainsbury's convenience store.

Officers were called to Sainsbury's Local on Headley Road in Grayshott at 3:15am on Monday morning (9 September), to a report a JCB digger has been used to damage the shopfront.

When officers arrived they found an amount of cash appeared to have been stolen from a cash machine at the site.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Significant damage was done to a cash machine Credit: ITV Meridian

Two vehicles were seen driving away a short time after the store was rammed, police said. Anyone who saw them has been asked to contact officers.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We were called shortly before 3:15am on Monday 9 September to a report that a stolen JCB digger had been used to damage the wall at the Sainsbury’s store on Headley Road in Grayshott.

"Two vehicles were seen driving away a short time later just before police arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, however an amount of cash appears to have been stolen from a cash machine.

"Anyone who saw any vehicles that may have been involved in the area at the time should call 101 quoting 44240386486."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...