A mum from Buckinghamshire says her 4-year-old has been left without a school place as the school she has been allocated cannot meet her needs.

Rhian Gardner's daughter Mela has severe autism. She says local special schools are all full and the mainstream school Mila has been allocated by Buckinghamshire Council is not suitable.She has started the tribunal process but her hearing date is more than a year away, which leaves Mela in limbo, while all her peers started school last week.

Rhian feels Mila is being discriminated against and is being denied an education.

Mila Gardner enjoys spending time in the garden with her mum, but she's four years old and should now be at school.

Rhian Gardner says her daughter Mila enjoys spending time in the garden but should now be going to school. Credit: ITV Meridian

Rhian said her daughter, who's severeley autistic, was allocated a place by Buckinghamshire Council at a mainstream school where they are unable to meet her needs.

"Mila is a child who is nonverbal, she can't communicate she doesn't understand anything being said to her. She struggles in a busy environment and they are trying to put her into a school with 30 other children."

" It's not fair on her and it's not fair on the other teachers at the school or the other students."There are over seven thousand children and young people in Buckinghamshire who have an Education Health and Care plan - a document that sets out their health and learning needs.

Health and education experts have said that Mila needs to go to a specialist school but there are no spaces available. Her mother feels she's been let down."She should have the same rights as any other child her age and to be excluded because she has a disability is completely wrong. She has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment like any other children her age."

Rhian Gardner has been unable to return to work and says her daughter is missing out on school life. Credit: ITV Meridian

Rhian's been unable to return to work, so there's a financial impact on the family. And she says her daughter's not only missing out on her education but the social element of school life.Anita Cranmer, Buckinghamshire Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Children’s Services, said, “While we can't comment on individual cases, in Buckinghamshire, there is a determination to improve the support provided for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and their families."

"Currently in Buckinghamshire, 7,148 children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP)."

"We are committed to the development of additional specialist education places, including within Buckinghamshire’s Special Schools in line with Buckinghamshire’s SEND Education Sufficiency Strategy Consultation Outcome Report."

"Through this work, Buckinghamshire has collaborated with local Special Schools to deliver an additional 56 Special School places in the current academic year. However, sufficiency still remains a significant challenge."

“The shortage of specialist education places is a national issue. Recent findings published by the Local Government Association highlight that educational outcomes for SEND pupils have not improved over the last decade, despite costs tripling. Addressing this issue remains a key focus for us.”

Mila's family have challenged the council's decision but it'll be a year before the case can be heard. So for now she'll have to remain at home until a more suitable place can be found.

