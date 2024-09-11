A brewery is planning to rebuild a pub in Hampshire which was destroyed by a fire earlier this year.

The fire ripped through The Osborne View in Fareham in February with about fifty firefighters tackling the blaze at it's height.

Nobody was injured with fire crews saying it was caused by a faulty tumble dryer.

Now, the pub's owners, Hall and Woodhouse, say they are hoping to rebuild the four storey pub with a £6.5 million investment, if plans are approved.

About fifty firefighters were tackling the blaze at it's height. Credit: Vicky Elizabeth

The new pub would have a beach bar on the ground floor and a terrace with a retractable roof on the second floor.

There would also be accommodation for staff onsite, with about 60 people expected to be employed.

Views out to the sea and the Isle of Wight will also be maximised with more glass materials used.

Hall and Woodhouse said it also wants to improve accessibility and sustainability, putting in a lift - something the previous pub didn't have.

If plans are approved, Hall and Woodhouse hope the pub will reopen in summer 2026.

Residents are currently being asked for their views on the plans.

