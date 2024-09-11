Driver killed in crash with lorry near Worthing

A dr iver has been killed in a crash with a lorry near Worthing.

The crash happened shortly before 6am on Monday 9 September on the A280 at Long Furlong.

It involved a Kia Sportage and a lorry. The driver of the Kia died at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sussex Police officers are urging anybody with information, such as dashcam footage, to come forward.

Information can be reported online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting Operation Hemsworth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...