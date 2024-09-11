Play Brightcove video

Watch as animal rescue crews went to Lou Lou's aid. Credit: Kent FRS.

A horse got itself "into a bit of a mare" after becoming stuck in a river bed in Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon (10 September) in Linton Hill, Maidstone, where the white horse had got into difficulties.

Animal rescue crews deployed specialist equipment to haul the 28-year-old animal to safety.

A statement on the Kent Fire and Rescue Twitter page said: " Lou-Lou the horse got into a bit of a mare after becoming stuck in a river bed in Linton Hill, Maidstone. "Thankfully, our animal rescue crew were able to use a specialist kit to rein the 28-year-old horse back onto his feet, where he trotted off without any injuries."

