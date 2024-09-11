Play Brightcove video

A neighbour's doorbell camera captured the explosion.

Work has begun to replace four properties badly damaged in an explosion three years ago.Seven people were injured, two with life-changing injuries, after the blast ripped through homes in Ashford, Kent on 4 May 2021.

The explosion was caused by a leak from a portable gas heater in one of the homes at Mill View terrace in Willesborough.

Three council-owned properties and one privately owned home were badly damaged, and alternative accommodation was provided for the people affected.

Contractor, Jenner, has begun work of two three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom homes on the site at 13, 15, 17 and 19 Mill View. Credit: Ashford Borough Counci

Ashford Borough Council has started the work, which is expected to be completed by August 2025.

The new homes will be built with a focus on energy efficiency, including solar panels on roofs.

Measures have also been included that will help ‘future-proof’ the properties straight stairs that would allow a stair-lift to be installed if required, and square shaped bathrooms so they could easily be converted into a wet room.

Cllr Noel Ovenden, Leader of Ashford Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing &Homelessness, said: "I'm passionate about providing genuinely affordable quality housing for everyone, so I'm thrilled that our Housing team is working on a project to replace the homes that were sadly destroyed by fire.

" These new homes will be built to a higher standard, with green features and future-proof designs that can adapt to changing needs."

