Rebuild begins after gas explosion destroyed four homes in Kent
A neighbour's doorbell camera captured the explosion.
Work has begun to replace four properties badly damaged in an explosion three years ago.Seven people were injured, two with life-changing injuries, after the blast ripped through homes in Ashford, Kent on 4 May 2021.
The explosion was caused by a leak from a portable gas heater in one of the homes at Mill View terrace in Willesborough.
Three council-owned properties and one privately owned home were badly damaged, and alternative accommodation was provided for the people affected.
Ashford Borough Council has started the work, which is expected to be completed by August 2025.
The new homes will be built with a focus on energy efficiency, including solar panels on roofs.
Measures have also been included that will help ‘future-proof’ the properties straight stairs that would allow a stair-lift to be installed if required, and square shaped bathrooms so they could easily be converted into a wet room.
Cllr Noel Ovenden, Leader of Ashford Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing &Homelessness, said: "I'm passionate about providing genuinely affordable quality housing for everyone, so I'm thrilled that our Housing team is working on a project to replace the homes that were sadly destroyed by fire.
"These new homes will be built to a higher standard, with green features and future-proof designs that can adapt to changing needs."
