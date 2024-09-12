A “cold-blooded killer” who was extradited from Belgium after fatally strangling a sex worker in a drug-fuelled attack has been jailed for 21 years for her murder.

Adam Watson killed mother-of two Samantha Holden, 56, at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on September 9, 2022, before fleeing the country later that day.

The 37-year-old from Farnborough was stopped and arrested the following day and was extradited for Ms Holden’s murder and also to complete his period of licence for a previous sexual assault offence in 2014.

A CPS spokesman said: “Watson was a client of Ms Holden, who was a sex worker and saw clients at her home address.

“Her body was discovered by her son a few hours after the event.

"In court, it was heard that Watson was identified as the last person to contact Ms Holden through her phone records.

“He denied murder, instead claiming that he acted in self-defence.

“However, prosecutors with CPS Wessex unravelled his lies to the jury, piecing together the pathologist’s report and DNA evidence to prove that Watson was the aggressor.

"His DNA was found underneath Ms Holden’s fingernails, around her neck, and on the cushion used to suffocate her. Watson was found with scratch marks from where Ms Holden fought for her life.”

Ruth Sands, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Adam Watson is a cold-blooded killer who attempted to evade justice by fleeing the country, whilst his victim still lay undiscovered.

“Despite his considerable effort to circumvent the consequences of his deplorable actions, the CPS, working with the NCA, was able to secure his extradition from Belgium so that he could come back and face justice, and we are grateful to the Belgian authorities for their assistance.

“We also worked closely with Hampshire Constabulary, whose meticulous investigation work greatly aided our ability to deliver swift justice.

“I want to pay tribute to the strength of Samantha’s family. They have experienced things no family should, and I hope that this sentence can begin to close this awful chapter for them.”

Adam Watson, 37, has been jailed for 21 years at Winchester Crown Court. Credit: Hampshire Police

In a statement released through Hampshire police, Ms Holden’s family said: “My family and I are relieved that there is now justice for our beautiful mum.

“We love her and miss her very much and now we can move forward with her in our hearts.”

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb added: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the friends and family of Samantha Holden.

“Not only have her family had to endure what happened that day, but they have had to relive their experience in court.

“This was a senseless and horrific incident which resulted in a much-loved mum losing her life.

“I would like to praise Samantha’s family and children for their bravery, courage and assistance when they were dealing with unimaginable pain and grief having just lost their mum.

“I hope that today’s sentence helps them to rebuild their lives and that they are able to feel a small sense of comfort that justice has been delivered.

“They now know that Adam Watson will spend a long time in prison for what he has done. He is a callous killer and his actions that day were deplorable.”

