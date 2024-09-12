Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a waste recycling centre.

Crews say it involved electrical waste in Northam, Southampton, with the fire breaking out just before 10:30pm on Wednesday night (11 September).

Seven fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene and remained there overnight.

Firefighters used plant machinery to turn over and dampen scrap waste. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Services

Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut, especially those to the east of the area, due to smoke from the fire.

It has now been brought under control, with the operation scaled down back. There were no casualties.

Two fire engines remain on scene to continue damping down and to deal with any hotspots.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...