Hundreds of “dangerous” lifejackets to be used by organised crime groups to smuggle migrants across the English Channel in small boats have been seized, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The jackets do not meet UK or European safety standards and would have failed in deep water, according to the NCA.

Some of the estimated 600 lifejackets seized were in children’s sizes.

The items were in a lorry that was intercepted by the Dutch Royal Marechaussee in Zwolle, in the Netherlands, on Monday.

Some of the lifejackets were in children’s sizes Credit: National Crime Agency

The lorry driver, 23, was arrested on suspicion of offences relating to people smuggling and is being investigated by Dutch authorities.

The load was initially shipped into Italy before being transported to the Netherlands.

NCA investigators worked with European partners to have the consignment seized, with assistance from UK Border Force.

Image of the lifejackets bagged up. Credit: National Crime Agency

Regional head of investigations for the NCA, Jacque Beer, said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are looking to disrupt the criminal gangs engaged in that in any way we can.

"That includes targeting their supplies of dangerous maritime equipment.

“The seizure was the direct result of NCA working closely with European partners to stop and seize this consignment.

“There is no doubt that this unsuitable equipment had been acquired by criminal networks who intended to use it for small boat crossings.

“These life jackets do not conform with any kind of safety standard, would not have provided protection in the sea, and they would only have been used to dupe those paying for crossings into thinking they were safe when they were not.

“Some of them were in children’s sizes, again showing the callous nature of those involved.

“Tragically, we have seen only recently how they don’t care about risking the lives of those they transport.”

