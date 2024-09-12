Air pollution levels in Oxford have "significantly improved" since the city's current Air Quality Action Plan was launched.Since 2021, when the plan was launched, there has been an 18% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide.

The council says it is an important milestone, as the city was in breach of the UK legal limit of the pollutant in the past, but since last year it has not exceeded the limit.

It is thought measures, including Zero Emission Zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, have helped to decrease air pollutants despite some saying they make traffic congestion worse.

Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme in place in Oxford. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement from Oxford City Council said: "Despite the good news, we are aware that there's still much more to be done.

"We all know that there is no safe level for air pollution, so we need to continue tobring NO2 to the lowest and safest possible levels.

"Oxford’s Air Quality Action Plan 2021-2025 focusses on measures the City Council canaddress, but also includes measures that we can influence, or work in partnership withothers to deliver."In September 2023, a new Oxfordshire air quality website was launched, to provide airquality guidance and resources for all residents and visitors in Oxfordshire.

"The development of the new website was led by Oxford City Council using £162,500 of DEFRA Air Quality Grant funding, and delivered in partnership with all the local authorities in Oxfordshire."

