A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of a second woman on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, appeared by videolink from HMP Belmarsh wearing a grey T-shirt and glasses for the hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He entered not guilty pleas to the murder of 34-year-old Ms Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said: “This is a case where we have a trial date listed for November 25 with the current time estimate of four weeks.

“We have in court family members of the deceased, Ms Gray, and I do not believe the victim, Ms Miles, is anticipated in court today, but she is being kept updated.”

Flowers left at the scene at Durley Chine Beach, Bournemouth in May 2024. Credit: ITV Meridian

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Ms Gray, from Poole, died at the scene. Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Saadi has also been charged with failing to provide access details to his telephone but he was not asked to enter a plea to this count.

Judge Angela Morris adjourned the case until a pre-trial review hearing to be held on October 18.

She told the defendant: “Mr Saadi, there is going to be a further hearing on the 18th October. You remain in custody in the meantime.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...