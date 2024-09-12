Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides has been speaking to the family following their dramatic escape from their burning house

The dramatic moment a family from Eastbourne is forced to flee their home before a young boy returns inside to rescue their dogs from a huge fire has been caught on a doorbell camera.

The house on Woburn Way was completely gutted by the blaze which is believed to have been caused by a faulty hoverboard charger bought on Amazon.

Chelsea Fiekert, her son, daughter and two other children had to flee from the house as flames and smoke spread through the property.

Her son Leo, 13, could seen frantically shouting at his family to get out of the house, before he bravely goes back inside to rescue their dogs.

The fire ripped through the house on Woburn Way, Eastbourne. Credit: ITV Meridian

The charger had only been delivered a few hours before it exploded.

Speaking to ITV Meridian Chelsea said: "I couldn't believe that I had purchased something only a matter of hours before.

"Then I'm standing there watching our entire lives just burn.

"It was very scary."

Chelsea Fiekert describes what happened

Most of the property and the belongings inside their home have been completely destroyed.

And the blaze has now raised questions about the safety of some charging equipment.

The charger, made in China, was purchased on Amazon, despite the UK government stating back in May 2023 that it posed a high risk of fire and electric shock.

The family lost all their belongings in the blaze. Credit: ITV Meridian

It called for the Tyzygmy Li-on Charger to be destroyed at the border.

A post on the government website for the Office for Product Safety and Standards said: "The product presents a high risk of fire and electric shock as the transformer was of a poor build quality because it did not meet the requirements for creepage and clearance.

"The product’s fuse did not contain a ballast and is considered counterfeit.

"This does not meet the requirements of BS1362 and is considered a fire risk.

"The product was also not supplied with an instruction manual with the required safety warnings, usage, and end of life disposal information.

"The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016."

Yet it was being openly sold on Amazon as recently as last week.

A charger, made in China, similar to this one was bought on Amazon, despite the UK government stating it posed a dangerous risk. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement a spokesperson for Amazon said: "Safety is a top priority at Amazon and we want customers to shop with confidence on our stores.

“The product has been removed while we investigate.

“We are saddened to hear about the incident and we are in contact with the customer.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have issued safety advice for the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Charging Safely

Always follow the instructions for charging. Unplug when done.

Install working smoke or heat alarms where you charge or store your e-bike or e-scooter.

Only charge batteries when you're awake and at home.

Use the charger that came with your e-bike or e-scooter. Replace it if it's damaged.

Don't cover chargers or batteries while charging.

Don't charge or store near flammable materials.

Don't overcharge your battery. Check the instructions for charge times.

Don't overload sockets or use wrong extension leads.

If there's a fire, don't try to put it out. Leave the house, stay outside, and call 999.

Storing Safely

Don't store or charge in escape routes or communal areas.

If you're in charge of a building, consider the risks of e-bikes and e-scooters in common areas.

Store in a cool place. Avoid hot or cold areas.

Follow instructions for storing and maintaining batteries if not in use for a long time.

