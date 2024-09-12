A man has been convicted in the murder investigation of a cyclist who died after being hit by a stolen Range Rover.

Shazeb Khalid, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday (11 September) following a 28-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

E mergency services attended the scene in Addington Road on 14 February where 36-year-old Vignesh Pattabi Raman had been hit by a car.

Mr Raman was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital where he died. A post-mortem examination found that Mr Pattabi Raman had died as a result of a head injury.

Shazeb Khalid, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder Credit: Thames Valley Police

Khalid was one of eight men arrested following the incident. He was charged with murder on 20 February.

Soiheem Hussian, aged 27, of Rossby, Shinfield was found not guilty of the murder of Vignesh Pattabi Raman, but was found guilty of assisting an offender.

Mya Reilly, aged 20, of Chiltern Gardens, Woodcote, was found not guilty of assisting an offender at the same trial.

At a previous hearing at the same court, Khalid pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Hussain was arrested on 28 February and charged on 29 February and Reilly was arrested on 21 February and charged on 28 May.

Khalid and Hussain will be sentenced on 10 October.

Emergency services attended the scene in Addington Road where they cyclist Vignesh Pattabi Raman was hit by a stolen Range Rover. Credit: ITV Meridian

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch InspStuart Brangwin, said: “I am glad that the jury has found Khalid guilty of murder and Hussain guilty of assisting an offender.

“It was obviously clear to the jury that Khalid intended to cause Vignesh harm that evening. He used the stolen Range Rover he was driving as a weapon and left him to suffer knowing that he had hit him.

“The communication between Khalid and Hussain throughout the evening of Vignesh’s death showed that Hussain was very much aware of what happened and that he assisted in the aftermath.

“The death of Vignesh has left his family devastated, and I hope this verdict will help them in some way.”

