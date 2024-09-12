Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Harry Acton has been speaking to those who use the allotment.

People in Reading are calling on the council not to turn their allotments into a cemetery.

Henley Road Allotments in Caversham are currently on 'deemed land' and back onto an existing graveyard.

Reading Borough Council says more space for burials is needed as the town is expected to run out entirely by 2030, and that without a solution, in just six years burials will no longer be able to take place in the borough.

The Council says it's recommending returning Henley Road allotments to 'its original intended use' as it would create burial space a further 14 years.

But l ocals fear they will have no-wehere else to go - and say the area is important for local wildlife.

Reading is expected to completely run out of burial space by 2030. Credit: ITV Meridian

Allotment holder Terence Walters said he disagrees with the propsals.

"We've already lost locally to the cemetery - a park, where people used to walk their dogs and children played," he said.

"And now we're going to lose another area of green space.

"My personal beliefs is that we have a finite amount of space, and it should primarily used for the living."

Reading Borough Council says it is aware of the importance of Henley Road allotments to its users, and says it is open to conversations with them.

No final decision has yet been taken, and a full consultation will be held - if councillors agree to move ahead with proposals.

Ellie Emberson, Lead Councillor for Corporate Services and Resources, said: “The Council has known for some time that burial space in Reading is extremely limited and that is a position that many other towns and cities find themselves in.

“It goes without saying open land in a tight, urban area like Reading is at a premium.

"That has been borne out by surveys which show what little land there is, either inside or close to the borough, is unsuitable, unavailable, or financially unviable.

Some of the produce grown at the Henley Road allotments in Caversham is given to local foodbanks. Credit: ITV Meridian

"And while there is no legal obligation for any council to provide burial space, we are clear that it is a service we want to be able to continue to offer to residents in Reading.

“The Council is very aware that for tenants themselves, allotments are not just plots of land and can often represent many years of hard work.

"We are therefore keen to engage them in conversation as part of this consultation to fully understand the package of support which would best work for them, whilst accepting there is no ideal scenario if we are asking them to vacate Henley Road over the next two or three-year period.

“There are various options under consideration, including offering them plots at other existing locations, help with moving or compensation, and we hope the consultation feedback received will help us identify any alternatives.”

